US Bombs ISIS Again With Most Intense Strikes Yet

REUTERS/Stringer Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) states that “U.S. military forces continued to attack ISIL terrorists in Iraq today, successfully conducting multiple airstrikes.”

For the last three days, the U.S. has been bombing ISIS positions that threaten the Iraqi Kurdish capital of Erbil in northeastern Iraq while also conducting airdrops of food and water to ethnic Yazidi people in northwestern Iraq who are trapped on a mountain by ISIS militants.

The strikes also bolster Kurdish peshmerga fighters, who have retaken two towns captured by ISIS as it advanced toward Erbil.

Here’s the full statement from CENTCOM:

“At approximately 2:15 a.m. EDT, U.S. aircraft struck and destroyed an ISIL armed truck that was firing on Kurdish forces located in the approaches to Irbil. After the strike, U.S. force monitored the movement of a second ISIL armed truck away from the vicinity of the strike, subsequently striking and destroying it at approximately 2:45 a.m. EDT.

At approximately 3:40 a.m. EDT, U.S aircraft struck and destroyed an ISIL mortar position, destroying it and damaging a nearby ISIL armed truck.

Following that, at approximately 5:45 a.m. EDT, U.S. aircraft struck and destroyed an ISIL armed truck.

U.S. aircraft conducted another strike on an ISIL armed vehicle at approximately 7:25 a.m. EDT, damaging the vehicle.

All aircraft exited the strikes areas safely.”





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.