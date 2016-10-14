The 50 best food cities in the US

Eating out is expensive, and Americans do it a lot.
According to the National Restaurant Association, last year Americans spent more money at food establishments than at grocery stores.
Inspired by these statistics, WalletHub conducted a study to find the best and cheapest cities for foodies across the US.
They based their findings on 21 different metrics, like number of food festivals per capita, cost of groceries, cost of alcohol, number of cafés and restaurants per capita, as well as number of affordable restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars.
Keep scrolling to see the top 50 cities that made the list.
1. Orlando, Florida
2. Portland, Oregon
3. Miami, Florida
4. Tampa, Florida
5. San Francisco, California
6. Cincinnati, Ohio
7. St. Louis, Missouri
8. Salt Lake City, Utah
9. Richmond, Virginia
10. Seattle, Washington
11. Rochester, New York
12. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
13. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
14. Atlanta, Georgia
15. Las Vegas, Nevada
16. Oakland, California
17. Sacramento, California
18. Austin, Texas
19. Buffalo, New York
20. Honolulu, Hawaii
21. Grand Rapids, Michigan
22. Scottsdale, Arizona
23. Denver, Colorado
24. Vancouver, Washington
25. Minneapolis, Minnesota
26. Washington, DC
27. Reno, Nevada
28. San Diego, California
29. Spokane, Washington
30. Tempe, Arizona
31. Santa Rosa, California
32. Cleveland, Ohio
33. Providence, Rhode Island
34. New Orleans, Louisiana
35. Tuscon, Arizona
36. Springfield, Missouri
37. Huntington Beach, California
38. Albuquerque, New Mexico
39. Houston, Texas
40. Knoxville, Tennessee
41. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
42. Boise, Idaho
43. Louisville, Kentucky
44. Madison, Wisconsin
45. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
46. Long Beach, California
47. Tacoma, Washington
48. St. Petersburg, Florida
49. Baltimore, Maryland
50. Modesto, California
