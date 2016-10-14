The 50 best food cities in the US

Eating out is expensive, and Americans do it a lot.

According to the National Restaurant Association, last year Americans spent more money at food establishments than at grocery stores.

Inspired by these statistics, WalletHub conducted a study to find the best and cheapest cities for foodies across the US.

They based their findings on 21 different metrics, like number of food festivals per capita, cost of groceries, cost of alcohol, number of cafés and restaurants per capita, as well as number of affordable restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars.

Keep scrolling to see the top 50 cities that made the list.

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Portland, Oregon

3. Miami, Florida

4. Tampa, Florida

5. San Francisco, California

6. Cincinnati, Ohio

7. St. Louis, Missouri

8. Salt Lake City, Utah

9. Richmond, Virginia

10. Seattle, Washington

11. Rochester, New York

12. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

13. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

14. Atlanta, Georgia

15. Las Vegas, Nevada

16. Oakland, California

17. Sacramento, California

18. Austin, Texas

19. Buffalo, New York

20. Honolulu, Hawaii

21. Grand Rapids, Michigan

22. Scottsdale, Arizona

23. Denver, Colorado

24. Vancouver, Washington

25. Minneapolis, Minnesota

26. Washington, DC

27. Reno, Nevada

28. San Diego, California

29. Spokane, Washington

30. Tempe, Arizona

31. Santa Rosa, California

32. Cleveland, Ohio

33. Providence, Rhode Island

34. New Orleans, Louisiana

35. Tuscon, Arizona

36. Springfield, Missouri

37. Huntington Beach, California

38. Albuquerque, New Mexico

39. Houston, Texas

40. Knoxville, Tennessee

41. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

42. Boise, Idaho

43. Louisville, Kentucky

44. Madison, Wisconsin

45. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

46. Long Beach, California

47. Tacoma, Washington

48. St. Petersburg, Florida

49. Baltimore, Maryland

50. Modesto, California

