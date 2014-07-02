US Crashes Out Of The World Cup In A Wild Game Against Belgium

The U.S. has been eliminated from the 2014 World Cup in a 2-1 Round of 16 loss to Belgium.

Neither team scored in the first 90 minutes, but the game burst to life when extra time began.

The U.S. played on the back foot all game. Belgium came in wave after wave of attack, and only the brilliance of Tim Howard kept the Americans in the game.

Finally, in the 93rd minute, Kevin De Bruyne got a yard of space and beat Howard far post to make it 1-0:

The U.S. surged forward, and Belgium beat them on the counter. Romelu Lukaku made it 2-0 12 minutes later:

The U.S. looked dead and brought on 19-year-old Julian Green out of desperation. Green immediately gave the U.S. life, scoring a top-touch goal in the 107th minute:

The U.S. continued to attack after they, generating a handful of half chances. But with only 13 minutes to equalise (plus a questionably low one minute of stoppage time), there ultimately wasn’t enough time left.

This World Cup campaign will go down as a success. The U.S. got out of the group of death and pushed Belgium to the brink.

But it’s another Round of 16 heartbreaker for the U.S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.