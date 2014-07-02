The US Makes A Major Lineup Change For The Belgium Game

The lineups for the World Cup Round of 16 game between the United States and Belgium are out, and there’s a major surprise for the U.S.

Kyle Beckerman has been dropped in defensive midfield. Instead, Jurgen Klinsmann will play three center backs — Matt Besler, Omar Gonzalez, and Geoff Cameron. Cameron has experience playing in central midfield, so he could step into the same role, but Beckerman has been one of the U.S.’s best players in Brazil.

Jozy Altidore, while available, will not start. He hasn’t played since he picked up a hamstring injury against Ghana.

The full starting lineup for the U.S.: Tim Howard; Fabian Johnson, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler, DaMarcus Beasley; Geoff Cameron, Jermaine Jones, Michael Bradley, Alejandro Bedoya, Graham Zusi; Clint Dempsey.

The U.S. says this is how it will look:

For Belgium, Vincent Kompany will start after overcoming a groin injury. At forward, Romelu Lukaku has been dropped in favour of Divock Origi.

The full starting lineup for Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Jan Vertonghen, Daniel Van Buyten; Axel Witsel, Marouane Fellaini, Kevin De Bruyne, Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard; Divock Origi

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.