The US Steals A 2-1 Win From Ghana With A Goal Out Of Nowhere In The Final Minutes

The United States men’s national team was outplayed for 88 of 90 minutes, but came away with a 2-1 win over Ghana in a wild Group G game at the World Cup.

After a shock Clint Dempsey goal in 30 seconds into the match, the U.S. was pinned back, stuck defending wave after wave of Ghana attack. The U.S. also lost two of their most vital players — Jozy Altidore and Matt Besler — to hamstring injuries before halftime.

Inevitably, Andre Ayew tied the game at 1-1 in the 82nd minute. It felt like Ghana was going to go and take the three points.

But then in the 86th minute, the U.S. finally got upfield and won a corner.

John Brooks, the defender who came on for the injured Besler, buried it to make it 2-1:

Brooks went nuts:

It’s a massive, massive win for the U.S.

Things only get difficult from here, and who knows whether Altidore will be healthy for Sunday’s game against Portugal. But with a tie against Portugal or Germany the U.S. could sneak into the knockout stage.

