The US Basketball Team Closes Out The Olympics In The Most Perfect Way

The USA men’s basketball team entertained us on Twitter from the day they got together to start practicing. From Kevin Love’s epic sleeping photo to LeBron James’ dancing, not only did USA get us a gold, they kept us laughing the whole time.



And what a better way to put the kibosh on the Olympics than this photo from Chris Paul. The tweet read “ # picstitch LONDON it’s been real!!! # GotemFinale @ russwest44 @ carmeloanthony @ jharden13 @ dwill8“:

Photo: @CP3

Goodnight London, see ya in Rio!

