22-Year-Old Gets Life In Prison For Scaring A Woman To Death

A bank robbery suspect who police accused of scaring a woman to death has been sentenced to life in prison, the Canadian AP reports.



According to police, Larry Whitfield forced his way into the home of 79-year-old Mary Parnell in 2009, made her sit in a chair and then left her house soon after.

The autopsy findings showed Parnell died of a heart attack triggered by “stress during home invasion.” Authorities say Whitfield had entered Parnell’s home to hide after he allegedly fled a bank robbery at Gastonia Credit Union in 2009.

The 22-year-old had previously been convicted for attempted bank robbery, weapons offences and avoiding arrest for the attemped robbery.

For the full story, go to the Candian AP >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.