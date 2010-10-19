U.S. Bank CDS Already Tightening After Foreclosure-Gate Scare

CDS on U.S. financial companies is tightening as some banks have chosen to end their stoppages on foreclosures.



But the current moves do not bring banks back to where they were before foreclosure-gate erupted last week.

While there may be more problems in the near future, investors have calmed somewhat, most notably around Bank of America.

From CMA Datavision:

Photo: CMA Datavision

Check out why 2011 may be the year of the foreclosure crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.