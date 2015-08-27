The US is now averaging more than one mass shooting per day in 2015

As of August 26th, the US has had 247 mass shootings in the 238 days of 2015.

For those keeping track, that’s an average of more than one shooting per day.

These numbers are according to the Mass Shooting Tracker created by the anti-gun subreddit Guns Are Cool.

Wednesday morning’s stunning on-air fatal shooting in Roanoke, Virginia of a television reporter and a photographer wasn’t even the first shooting of the day. Roughly three hours earlier at 3:15 a.m., four people were shot during a home invasion in Minneapolis.

It is important to note that the Mass Shooting Tracker defines a mass shooting as a shooting spree in which four or more people are shot. The folks at Guns Are Cool notes that this differs from the FBI definition in which an event only qualifies as a mass shooting if four or more people are killed.

“The most obscene incidents of gun violence usually do not make the mainstream news at all,” Guns Are Cool writes on the reddit page for the Mass Shooting Tracker. “Why? Because their definition is incorrect. The mainstream news meaning of “mass shooting” should more accurately be described as “mass murder.'”

Earlier today, democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called for action after the shooting in Virginia.



“We have got to do something about gun violence in America,” she told reporters at a press conference in Iowa. “And I will take it on.”

“There’s so much evidence that if guns were not so readily available, if there were universal background checks … that maybe we could prevent this kind of carnage,” she added

Hours after the shooting took place, Clinton also issued this tweet:

Heartbroken and angry. We must act to stop gun violence, and we cannot wait any longer. Praying for the victims’ families in Virginia. -H

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2015

Here’s a map that shows firearm deaths in America:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.