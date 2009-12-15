US Auto Sales Will Creep Back In 2010, Says Edmunds--Especially Hybrids

Graham Winfrey
Honda Cars

Edmunds.com predicts that 11.5 million cars and light trucks will be purchased in the U.S. next year, an increase from an expected 10.3 million in 2009 and good news after a September lull.

GreenCarCongress.com: Edmunds.com analysts also predict that about 3.2% of 2010 sales will be hybrids, about 2.2% will be diesel and less than one per cent will be electric. In 2009, hybrid market share will be approximately 2.8%. Edmunds.com anticipates a continued increase at the rate of about half a percentage per year for the foreseeable future.

Continue reading here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.