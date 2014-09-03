US Auto Sales Crush Expectations

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A model stands with a 2015 Chrysler 200 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 17, 2014.

August turned out to be a huge month for auto sales.

The annualized pace of sales jumped to 17.45 million from 16.4 million in July. This was well ahead of the 16.6 million expected.

“The 103-month high was set as rising automaker incentives intersected with a strengthening economy and growing consumer confidence to boost deliveries well past 1.5 million units, for an industry wide 9.3% rise in daily sales,” said WardsAuto via Calculated Risk.

Chrysler sales jumped 20% in August, beating expectations for just 12.0% growth.

Ford sales unexpectedly climbed by 0.4%, which was notably better than the 1.2% decline expected.

GM, however, saw sales fall 1.2%. Analysts were expecting a modest 0.1% decline.

“The data have been volatile, but auto sales appear to be on a higher track, supported by easing credit conditions and rising consumer confidence and financial health,” said Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists ahead of the announcements. “Pent-up vehicle demand is also supporting sales, and we expect to see a decent gain in August after a pause in July.”

Here’s a tally of some of the announcements:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.