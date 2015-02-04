January was a strong month for US auto sales

The big automakers have announced their January US sales stats throughout the day.

And according to WardsAuto, the pace of sales slowed to an annualized rate of 16.56 million, down from 16.8 million in December.

CNBC’s Phil Lebeau reports the pace of sales was closer to 16.66 million.

This was in line with analysts’ expectation for 16.6 million.

Fiat Chrysler’s US auto sales jumped 14% in January, which was a bit better than the 13.8% expected by analysts.

Ford sales surged 15.6%, which was stronger than the 12.8% expected.

GM sales were a bit light, climbing 18.3% versus expectations for an 18.8% gain.

Here’s our tally of announcements:

Fiat Chrysler: +14%, (13.8% estimated)

Ford: +15.6% (+12.8% estimated)

GM: +18.3% (+18.8% estimated)

Toyota: +15.6% (+13.0% estimated)

Honda: +11.5% (+12.6% estimated)

Nissan: +15.1% (11.4% estimated)

Mazda: 7.7%

Hyundai: +1%

Mitsubishi: +33%

Subaru: +24%

KIA: +3.5%

Mercedez-Benz: +8.9%

BMW: +4.0%

Porsche: +27.2%

