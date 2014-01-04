All Of The Big Automakers Are Reported Weak Sales In December

According to Autodata, U.S. auto sales came in at a seasonally-adjusted annualized rate of 15.6 million units in December, which was well below the 16.0 million expected by analysts.

Detroit’s big three automakers all fell short of expectations.

Chrysler reported that sales climbed 5.7% to 161,007 units. This missed analysts expectation for an 8.4% gain.

Ford sales increased by just 1.7% to 218,058. Analysts were looking for a 4.3% increase.

GM sales unexpectedly tanked, falling 6.3% versus an expected gain of 1.5%.

Like GM, Toyota saw its sales unexpectedly fall. Sales declined 1.7% versus expectations for a 3.1% gain.

Here are some other December stats that have been reported (via Wards Auto):

Volkswagen: -19.4%

Hyundai: +10.2%

Nissan: +15%

Jaguar Land Rover: +4%

Audi: +19.2%

Suburu: +14%

Mitsubishi: +62.4%

Porsche: +14.4%

Honda: +5.9%

Mazda: -12.4%

“After a strong end to November over Black Friday weekend lifted sales for the month to six-year high of 16.3 million units annualized, initial mid-month industry surveys observed some slowing in sales in the first half of December, reflecting the pull forward into November as well as a drag from December winter storm,” said Morgan Stanley’s Ted Wieseman before the reports came out. “Renewed upside was expected in the second half of the month, but overall December sales may show a 5% pullback after jumping 8% in November.”

