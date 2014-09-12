US BUDGET DEFICIT NARROWS TO $US128.7 BILLION

The U.S. Treasury Department reported a budget deficit of $US128.7 billion in August, down from $US147.9 billion a year ago.

This was a bit narrower than the $US130.0 billion expected by economists.

Fiscal year-to-date, the deficit stands at $US589.2 billion, down from $US755.3 billion a year ago.

“Spending cuts, greater tax revenues, and stronger economic growth have been supportive in narrowing the deficit,” said Nomura economists ahead of the report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.