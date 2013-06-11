Asian Americans Say Other US Parents Are Way Too Soft

Tiger mums are more than just a legend, according to a recent report from Pew Social Trends.



The survey found that 62% of U.S. Asians say American parents in general don’t apply enough pressure.

U.S. Asians were much more likely to approve of U.S. Asian parents, though many say that U.S. Asian parents are too aggressive.

Parenting style varies by country of Asian origin, with Korean Americans most likely to say parents from their own group are overzealous and Filipino Americans least likely. Aggressive parenting was more common among immigrant Asians as compared to U.S.-born Asian. This last trend makes sense — and may explain part of the difference compared to the general population — when you consider that immigrants come to America for the express purpose of creating a better life for themselves and their family. So should we all be Tiger mums? Aggressive parenting may help to explain the startling gains of Asian Americans in recent decades. Their success should be enough for American parents to reconsider their approach. At the same time, don’t ignore the many U.S. Asians who say U.S. Asian parents apply too much pressure. Let’s say the solution lies in the middle.

