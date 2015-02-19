Here are the US Army's most wanted fugitives

US Army US Army fugitive Robert Louis Barnett III

The US military tries to maintain high standards of behaviour among its personnel. But like any large enough organisation, the US Army has its share of suspected criminals in its ranks.

In order to raise public awareness, the Army keeps a constantly updated database of its most wanted fugitives. Their crimes range from assault to rape to homicide.

All of them have some kind of military background, which might explain why so many people on this list have succeeded in getting (and staying) out of the country: their suspected locations range from small towns in the US to overseas in Vietnam.

The Army requests that any information known on the suspects be immediately given to either the Army’s Criminal Investigation Department or local law enforcement.

Andres Marquez Carillo A native of Guajucar, Mexico, Carillo is wanted by the US Army for homicide. He has been at large since 1981 and is believed to be hiding out in Juarez, Mexico. Carillo served as a supply sergeant in the US Army. He is 5'8' and 68 years old. Jesse Bussey Jesse Bussey has been at large since 1996. He is wanted by the US Army for rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, and obstruction of justice. Bussey has been convicted of the charges against him and has been sentenced to 16 years of jail. But he apparently never served out his sentence: Although he has ties to Ohio, Delaware, and Germany, the US Army is not sure of his current location. Bussey served in mortuary affairs while in the army. He is 6'2' and 59 years old. John Timothy Shinnick John Timothy Shinnick has been at large since 1995. He is wanted for homicide after shooting a parked motorist in the face during a failed robbery. The Army is also accusing him of desertion. The US Army warns that Shinnick is believe to be armed and dangerous. He has made statements in the past that he would shoot anyone who tried to apprehend him. Shinnick served as a motor transportation operator in the Army. He is 6'2' and 43 years old. Margarito Valencia-Daniel Margarito Valencia-Daniel has been at large since 2002. He is wanted for indecent acts with a child, rape of a child, false swearing, burglary, and conspiracy. Valencia-Daniel served as a cannon crewmember in the Army. He is 5'8' and 39 years old. Mohammed Hajoui Mohammad Hajoui has been at large since 2011. Originally from Morocco, Hajoui is wanted for forced sodomy, cruelty of subordinates, and rape. Hajoui served as an administrative assistant in the Army. He is 5'7' and 36 years old. Nazzareno Mifsud Nazzareno Mifsud is wanted by the Army for sodomy and indecent acts with a child under the age of 16. Mifsud has been at large since 1987. While serving in the Army, Mifsud worked as a rocket systems repairer. He is 5'11' and 52 years old. Robert Louis Barnett III Robert Louis Barnett III has been at large since 2013. Barnett is wanted for indecent liberties with a child. He is believed to have last been in the UK. While in the Army, Barnett served as an infantryman. He is 5'3' and 30 years old. Rogelio Armando Quinn Rogelio Armando Quinn is wanted by the US Army for rape, adultery, assault, attempted murder, and escaping custody. He has been at large since 1983. While in the Army, Quinn served as a material supply specialist. He is 5'10' and 64 years old. Yari Palacios Originally from Venezuela, Yari Palacios is wanted for kidnapping, forced sodomy, rape, indecent acts, and larceny of private property. Palacios has been at large since 2010 and is believed to have fled back to Venezeula. While in the Army, Palacios served as an infantryman. He is 5'10' and 27 years old. Steven Michael Crim At large since 2011, Steven Michael Crim is wanted for assault, forced sodomy, abusive sexual contact on an adult, and giving false official statements. Crim is believed to have fled to Australia, although he has familial ties to Oklahoma. Crim served as a supply specialist in the Army. He is 6'2' and 33 years old. Antonio Gastelum Antonio Gastelum is wanted by the US Army for abusive sexual contact. He has been at large since 2014 and was last known to be in the Alburquerque, New Mexico area. His previous occupation in the Army was not listed. He is 5'9' and 24 years old. Shukri Mohammad Ali Ammouri Originally from Amman, Jordan, Shukri Mohammad Ali Ammouri is wanted for attempted rape and indecent exposure. He has been at large since 1991 and is believed to have familial tires to El Torro, California. Ammouri was an infantryman while serving in the Army. He is 5'7' and is 44 years old. Luis Ernesto Berrios Wanted for indecent assault, Luis Ernesto Berrios has been at large since 2000. He was a native of Puerto Rico, he is known to have familial ties to Jersey City, New Jersey. Berrios was a signal systems support specialist in the Army. He is 5'9' and 41 years old. Binh Quoc Son A native of Siagon, Vietnam, Binh Quoc Son is wanted by the Army for lewd/lascivious acts on a child by force, violence, duress, menace, fear, and attempted lewd/lascivious acts on a child under the age 0f 14. He has been at large since 2008. Son was last known to be in Vietnam, although he has familial ties to San Jose, California. Son's occupation within the Army was not listed. He is 5'4' and 41 years old. Richard Anthony Feliz-Cullers Richard Anthony Feliz-Cullers has been at large since 2008. He is wanted for assault, burglary, criminal conspiracy, and arson. He is known to have familial ties to Yucaipa, California. Feliz-Cullers was an infantryman in the Army. He is 5'10' and is 27 years old. You've seen the US Army's most wanted fugitives ... Now check out the FBI's most wanted cyber criminals»

