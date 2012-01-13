This US Army Video Game Controller Was Made To Get You To Enlist

The US Army has long been involved in the world of video games. It came out with its first branded game America’s Army back in 2002, and controversy has surrounded the Army’s use of games as a recruiting tool ever since.



Now, it’s taking the next step to get young gamers to sign up. It’s coming out with a line of video game peripherals to ride the recent success of big-selling titles like Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Battlefield 3, reports Emma Woollacott at TG Daily (via AdWeek).

The branded products include sniper and assault rifle controllers (with an ‘authentic US Army design’), backpacks and headsets for PlayStation 3, XBox 360, PC and Wii.

On the marketing side, it’s quite a savvy move. The frenzy surrounding Modern Warfare 3 is unprecedented. The game sold a whopping 6.5 million copies in its first 24 hours in the US and UK, racking up $400 million in sales and making it the biggest launch in entertainment history.

That’s something the Army just can’t match with its own games. Instead, piggybacking the craze by more involved in existing military games makes sense.

But that doesn’t do anything to quell the controversy, as the move is obviously another promo tool for the Army to get recruits.

