Former Army Ranger Rep. Jason Crow was the last lawmaker to leave the chamber when Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado comforts Rep. Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, while taking cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote, January 6, 2021.

A moving picture of a House lawmaker taking cover illustrated the seriousness of the situation as a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol.

The congressman, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, was seen crouched down over a colleague.

Crow is a former US Army Ranger with multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

“They evacuated the folks on the floor but those of us in the gallery actually got trapped for like 20 minutes as the rioters stormed the stairwells and the doors,” Crow told The Denver Post. “So, Capitol Police actually locked the doors of the chamber and started piling furniture up on the doors to barricade them, while holding their guns out.”

Crow was eventually the last House lawmaker to leave the chamber.

“I got into Ranger mode a little bit,” Crow reportedly added. “Most of the members didn’t know how to use the emergency masks, so I was helping them get their emergency masks out of the bags and helped instruct a bunch of folks on how to put it on and how to use it. I wasn’t going to leave the House floor until every member was gone, so I waited until we were able to get everybody out.”

Other lawmakers with previous military service also assisted their colleagues during the riot. Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a former Marine who deployed to Iraq, reportedly helped other lawmakers put on their gas masks and gave instructions.

Thousands of protesters descended onto the Capitol grounds in Washington, DC, to protest the results of the 2020 US presidential election. A joint session of Congress was in session to fulfil a constitutional requirement by counting the 2020 presidential race’s Electoral College votes.

The breach forced both chambers to take recess as lawmakers were warned to take shelter-in-place. Security officials at the chamber could be seen with their handguns drawn and pointing at the mob as they shattered the windows of the House floor.

J. Scott Applewhite US Capitol Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber.

After protesters broke into offices and the congressional chambers, lawmakers from both parties and former White House officials urged President Donald Trump to call for calm and help end the unrest. Hours earlier, Trump hosted an event near the White House to galvanize supporters to “never concede” in disputing the results of the presidential election.

Trump would later issue a tweet: “I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order â€” respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

