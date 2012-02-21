Here's The US Army's Guide To Pinterest

Photo: Flickr / MATEUS_27:24&25

Pinterest is the tremendously successful social pinboard site taking the internet by storm.It’s a big enough deal that the US Army is took notice and assembled an explanatory deck on it, which we found via All Things D.



Whether you have no idea what Pinterest is and could use the explanation, or you just want to see Pinterest through the military’s eyes, here it is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.