US Army Major Malik Nidal Hasan Identified As Primary Shooter At Fort Hood

The suspected gunman in the Fort Hood shooting has been identified as Major Malik Nadal Hasan. He was killed and two other suspects have been apprehended, according to Army Spokesman Lt. General Robert W. Cone.

Don’t miss: Tweets from Fort Hood >

A defence official speaking on condition of anonymity to the AP says Hasan was a mental health professional — an Army psychologist or psychiatrist. He recently trained at Walter Reed Army Medical centre in Washington, D.C.

There are unconfirmed reports that Major Hasan was a convert to Islam and originally from Virginia. He was reportedly scheduled to deploy to either Iraq or Afghanistan and was unhappy about it.

It goes without saying that the fact that the shooter was a Muslim will turn this into a gigantic story.

Picture via Twitter user Misstearah, a member of the army, who Tweeted: “The poor guy that got shot in the balls. Gen Cone is reporting right now. I’ve been standing next to h…”

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af355e80000000000e28b08/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.