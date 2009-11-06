US Army Major Malik Nadal Hassan Identified As Primary Shooter At Fort Hood

The suspected gunman in the Fort Hood shooting has been identified as Major Malik Nadal Hasan. He was killed and two other suspects have been apprehended, according to Army Spokesman Lt. General Robert W. Cone.



There are unconfirmed reports that Major Hasan was a convert to Islam and originally from Virginia. He was reportedly scheduled to deploy to either Iraq or Afghanistan and was unhappy about it.

It goes without saying that the fact that the shooter was a Muslim will turn this into a gigantic story.

(Picture via Twitter user Misstearah)

