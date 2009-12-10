U.S. Army Spent $32.8 Million On A Video Game

The U.S. Army spent $32.8 million over the past decade on America’s Army, its series of first-person shooter video games.



In response to a FOIA request from GameSpot, the Army released its annual spending on the free games, which it uses as a recruitment tool. 2009 spending is projected to be just under $3.4 million.

The official web site for the games says they were created because “[the Army wants] the whole world to know how great the U.S. Army is.”

Further details were witheld on the grounds that “disclosure of this information is likely to cause substantial harm to the Department of the Army’s competitive position in the gaming industry,” the Army’s position in the gaming industry being, presumably, a matter concerning the “interest of national defence or foreign policy“.

Gamers looking for a realistic take on military life would probably do better playing this:



Ultra-Realistic Modern Warfare Game Features Awaiting Orders, Repairing Trucks

