The most incredible photos of the US Army in 2016

Tech Sgt. Efren LopezA Special Operations Command sniper walks a ridge line during a special reconnaissance mission.
The US Army, the largest branch of the US armed forces, had a challenging year in 2016.
With forces deployed all over the globe and ever-changing political and battlefield dynamics, the US Army depends on disciplined soldiers at all levels to maintain professionalism and to protect Americans and their interests.
Below are a selection of the best, most inspiring pictures taken by the US Army in 2016. We tried to paint a picture of the diverse, proud reality of Army life.
The US Army consists of a huge variety of specialised commands and forces. Here a Green Beret, the Army's special forces component, surveys a vast, beautiful landscape.
Here's a classic scene: US Army soldiers doing what they do best -- taking a door with overwhelming force ...
But Army soldiers don't always waltz into battle on foot. Here paratroopers prepare for an assault after landing.
Sgt. Aaron EllermanSoldiers fire a rocket from an M142 high mobility rocket system during training in Kuwait.
Facing the harshest elements in sheer mountain cliffs in the wilderness, a soldier takes part in mountain warfare training.
The US Army doesn't just protect America, it provides safety and security for nations around the world.
Here Latvian allies train to call in air support from US planes, as NATO allies always look out for each other.
