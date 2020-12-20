Approval ratings for the US in 2020 dropped in 20 countries worldwide marking historic lows, according to Gallup poll

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images Flag from supporters of President Donald Trump listen while he speaks during a campaign rally.

Russia saw an uptick in approval ratings from the past year, but also at the same time saw an increase in disapproval rating for US leadership from 56% in 2019 to 71% in 2020, according to Gallup.

Approval ratings of the United States from countries around the world dipped down to a new low in 2020, according to a new Gallup poll.

In the poll published this week and based on data from 29 countries collected this year, the median US approval dropped to 18% from 22% among the same group in 2017.

Responses collected in the first year of President Donald Trump’s presidency showed the US had already seen a steep decline in its global approval rating. A Gallup poll conducted between March and November of 2017 surveying the approval rating of US leadership in 134 countries found an 18% decline since the year before when former President Barack Obama was in office.

Out of the 29 countries surveyed, 20 countries stooped down to new lows or matched previous lows, according to Gallup. These countries include the United Kingdom, where the US approval rating dropped to 15% from 25% last year (it had sunk from 59% in 2017 to 33% in 2016), Gallup reported.

Even so, some countries recorded an uptick in US approval ratings, including Russia, which saw the approval rating of US leadership rise from 11% to 18% between 2019 and 2020, according to Gallup. However, the percentage of Russian respondents who disapproved of US leadership also reached a new high â€” the US disapproval rating in Russia leaped from last year’s 56% to 71% this year, according to the poll.

As Business Insider’s John Haltiwanger previously reported, experts have warned of the damage the Trump presidency has caused to the global reputation of the US. CÃ©lia Belin, a visiting fellow in the Centre on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, previously told Haltiwanger that “no damage is ever irrevocable when it comes to global standing, but it could take years to repair.”

Earlier this year, a Pew Research Centre poll showed US allies around the world showed an average of 16% had confidence in Trump’s leadership â€” roughly 7% lower than the 23% who said they were confident in Russian President Vladimir Putin as a leader, Business Insider’s Oma Seddiq reported.

Domestically, a Gallup poll following the election found that compared to prior to the election, President-elect Joe Biden’s favorability rose by 6 points to 55% while President Trump’s favorability dropped by 3% to 42%, Business Insider’s Thomas Colson reported.

