The Wait Is Almost Over: iPad Sales Start April 3, Pre-Orders Start March 12

Get in line now kiddies, Apple’s wi-fi version of the iPad is hitting U.S. stores on Saturday, April 3, the company relayed today.



If you’re not the line-waiting type, you can pre-order the iPad starting in one week, on March 12. Then you’ll be able to saunter into an Apple store and just pick it up.

The 3G model comes out in late April. The international version available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the UK also comes out at the end of April.

See Also: 10 Burning Questions About Apple’s iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.