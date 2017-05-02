The Korean won climbs after a US anti-missile system starts up in South Korea

The Korean won climbed higher, closing up 0.7% at 1,130.10 per dollar, after a US anti-missile system went live in South Korea.

China called for the immediate suspension of the system several hours after its operation was confirmed.

The Korean won has moved up and down in recent weeks amid ongoing tensions in the region.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 8:31 a.m. ET:

The US dollar index is little changed at 99.08 ahead of a quiet data day. Automakers will release their US sales throughout the day.

The euro is up by 0.2% at 1.0915 against the dollar after Eurozone manufacturing expanded at its fastest pace since 2011. Markit eurozone Manufacturing PMI printed 56.7 in April as output, new orders, and employment all grew at their fastest pace in six years. Separately, Greece agreed to another round of pension cuts in exchange for the unlocking of more bailout cash, according to the Associated Press.

The Russian ruble is down by 0.2% at 57.0348 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 0.5% at $US51.80 per barrel.

The Japanese yen is down by 0.45% at 112.25 per dollar.

