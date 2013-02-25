US And UK Draw Up Plans To Seize Or Destroy Syria’s Chemical Weapons

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

They fear that nerve agents and chemical weapons held by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad’s regime could fall into terrorists’ hands if the government collapses entirely. Senior officers have also held talks on a range of “rogue state” contingency plans to prevent chemical, biological or nuclear weapons from being seized by terrorists, which they fear could also happen if Pakistan or North Korea’s regimes were to collapse.



Iran, which according to one senior British source is “bent on developing nuclear weapons”, is also causing great concern to western governments.

