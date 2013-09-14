US AND RUSSIA AGREE ON SYRIA CHEMICAL WEAPONS DEAL

Obama and Putin at the 2009 G20 summit

Washington and Moscow have agreed a deal to eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons, US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“Providing this framework is fully implemented it can end the threat these weapons pose not only to the Syrian people but also their neighbours,” Kerry told reporters at a joint press conference with Lavrov, after wrapping up three days of negotiations in Geneva.

“Because of the threat of proliferation this framework can provide greater protection and security to the world,” he said.

“The world will now expect the Assad regime to live up to its commitments… There can be no room for games. Or anything less than full compliance by the Assad regime,” he added.

