US And Europe Down, As Royal Wedding Sucks The Air Out Of Everything

It was always going to be a slow day, coming off of a busy week, and with Japan closed, but the Royal Wedding seems to be sucking the air out of everything.



European and US markets are all down modestly, though nothing radical.

Greek 2-year yields are back above 25%. Conversely, Spanish yields are coming in for the second day in a row.

Shanghai had a good night, ending up 0.85%, though that doesn’t even erase Thursday’s decline.

The dollar is, predictably, pretty weak.

