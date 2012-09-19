WATCH: US Ambassador's Car Attacked By Angry Mob In Beijing

As reported by by the Telegraph and (strangely) Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei, there was a relatively small protest outside of the US embassy in Beijing yesterday.



Video of an attack on US Ambassador Gary Locke’s car has also now come out. According to the Telegraph:

The melee occurred outside the gates of the US embassy on Tuesday and security guards had to intervene to protect Gary Locke, 62. The protesters caused minor damage to the vehicle, a statement from the embassy said.

WATCH:



