The Rest Of The World Is Completely Confused By The Electoral College System

Speaking at an event to mark the US Presidential election, US Ambassador to Turkey Francis Ricciardone said that he “wouldn’t offer” other countries the US’s electoral college system.



English-language Hurriyet Daily has the quote, originally made to CNN Turk:

“The system becomes a subject of debate every four-year term, but nobody is sure about how we can get a better system. Therefore, we wouldn’t offer it to anyone […] Anyway, it has given us good results up to now, so I think we will continue with the system for a long time yet.”

The Turkish are far from the only nation bewildered by the electoral college system. Max Fisher of the Washington Post reports that search traffic for the term is way up from the British, and last week a Chinese pop star managed to make an explanation of the system go viral.

Check Out Our Live Blog On The Election >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.