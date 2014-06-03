Here's The First US Ambassador To Take The Oath Of Office On An E-Reader

Suzi LeVine, the new U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, became the first ambassador to take the oath of office on an E-reader last week.

The State Department released on Monday a photo of LeVine’s swearing-in ceremony, during which she took the oath of office through a copy of the U.S. Constitution on an E-reader:

The State Department said LeVine chose to take the oath of office on an E-reader. She was sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden during a White House ceremony. LeVine began her job on Monday.

