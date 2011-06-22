Karzai's Trash Talking Risks American Aid In Afghanistan

Photo: by Harald Dettenborn

Ambassador Karl Eikenberry spoke for all Americans, hawks and doves, in publicly slamming President Karzai last weekend.Soon to depart Kabul, the ambassador couldn’t stand another minute of Karzai’s gratuitous attacks on an America that is bleeding itself in lives and dollars for Afghanistan’s freedom.



So, he had a few undiplomatic words for the Afghan leader he has long despised in private.

Eikenberry’s unmistakable point was this: If Karzai persists in trashing the United States, he will succeed only in convincing more and more Americans to say, “enough,” let’s get out of Karzai’s hell hole as quickly as possible.

Indeed, if Americans were to hear Karzai’s ingratitude as often as they were exposed to Anthony Weiner’s private parts, U.S. troops would be on their way out of Afghanistan next week.

