US Already Preparing Next Citigroup Bailout

Three bailouts later, and Citigroup (C) is still a $1 stock. Hence the government is already engaged in “contingency planning”, says WSJ, on the off-off chance that thinks take a turn for the worse.



What would that turn for the worse be? An actual bank run. Already Citi’s CDS are trading at blowout spreads, an ominous sign given how much intervention there’s already been, but bank executives swear there have been no hints of a run. Really.

Again, it’s all contingency planning, and whoever leaked this story to the Journal says they don’t expect to have to go through with it.

