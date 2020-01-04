The United States' main allies are abandoning Trump over his 'dangerous escalation' with Iran

Getty

European allies warn against any further escalation with Iran after Trump orders the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The UK warns that further conflict is “in none of our interests.”

Germany also warns against any further “dangerous escalation.”

The US government’s decision to go ahead with the attack without informing its European partners angers some allies.

‘The purpose of having allies is that we can surprise our enemies and not each other,’ UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat told the BBC.

The attack, which was reportedly launched without consulting US allies, led to warnings from several leading European nations against any further escalation, with only Israel speaking out strongly in favour of Trump’s decision.

The global reaction to the attack has revealed the US as increasingly isolated on the world stage.

The UK warns that Iran war is in ‘none of our interests’

Getty Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

Among the first to react was the United Kingdom, historically the closest ally of the United States.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab released a statement on Friday warning that conflict with Iran was “in none of our interests” and urged “all parties to de-escalate.”

The attack, which was reportedly launched without informing the US traditional allies in advance, risks damaging relations between the two countries.

Raab’s Conservative Party colleague and chair of the UK parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat, told the BBC that “the purpose of having allies is that we can surprise our enemies and not each other,”

He added that “it’s been a pattern, sadly, which has been a bit of a shame, that the US administration of late has not shared with us and that is a matter of concern.”

“I would urge the US administration to share much more closely with allies, particularly those who are fighting alongside in the region, including us.”

One complicating factor for the UK is the continuing imprisonment in Iran of the UK citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe for alleged espionage.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s own actions have previously been blamed for her ongoing detention and he has personally promised to intervene in the case and bring it to a close.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday that he feared Trump’s actions could worsen her chances of being freed.

“I sit here partly worried for what that means for Nazanin, partly worried what that means for my in-laws, sat in their ordinary living room in Tehran where they’re all really worried,” he said.

France warns of the danger of unilateral action

Ludovic Marin/Reuters France’s President Emmanuel Macron gestures during the meeting with President Donald Trump, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019.

France was instrumental, alongside the UK and other European countries, in attempts to forge and maintain a new relationship with Iran through the Iranian nuclear deal.

Trump’s decision to withdraw from that deal has previously been criticised strongly by the country and the French government on Friday also called on the Trump administration to step back from any further conflict.

French European minister Amélie de Montchalin told French radio that any unilateral action by the US was dangerous.

“What is happening is what we feared: tensions between the United States and Iran are increasing,” Montchalin told RTL radio, according to Reuters.

She added: “At European level, we have to work in collective multilateral frameworks and prevent the powers, one against the other, from playing their game in an unpredictable manner.”

Germany warns of ‘dangerous escalation’

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Donald Trump, left, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the Women’s Entrepreneurship Finance event at the G20 Summit, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Hamburg.

The German government laid the blame for the current crisis firmly at Tehran’s door on Friday.

“The American action was a reaction to a series of military provocations for which Iran is responsible,” German government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said.

However, she warned against any further conflict, telling reporters: “We stand before a dangerous escalation.”

Israel stands alone in praising Trump

Carlos Barria/Reuters President Donald Trump smiles at Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver statements at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2019.

Among the leading US allies, Israel was alone in offering full backing for Trump’s actions.

The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has defended the US airstrike that killed Qassem Suleimani.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right.

“Qassem Suleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks. He added: “President Trump deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defence.”

