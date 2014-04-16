US Airways Won't Fire The Person Responsible For Its Pornographic Tweet [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The New York Daily News reports that US Airways will not fire the in-house social media employee who sent out the pornographic tweet that seemed to capture the Internet’s undivided attention Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for the company told the Daily News that the tweet, which showed a naked woman with a model plane inserted into her vagina, was “an honest mistake” that occurred while the employee was attempting to flag the photo as inappropriate.

Huge hired former BBH Labs creative director Tim Nolan to be a group creative director.

Twitter acquired the social data provider Gnip, which already has had access to Twitter’s data for some time.

Yahoo posted revenues (minus the cost of traffic acquisition) of $US1.09 billion in its most recent quarter, up 1% from Q1 a year ago. However, its advertising business remained mostly flat.

New leaked emails from the Apple/Samsung patent fight show that Samsung decided to start attacking Apple in its advertising right after Steve Jobs died in 2011. The decision was made to counter the positive press Apple’s devices were getting in stories about Jobs that highlighted his dedication to the products.

Digiday looks at how publishers like BuzzFeed and the Washington Post are tweaking their reader experiences for people based on which social network they arrive at the site from.

LatinWorks announced the creation of nTrigue, a strategic business unit designed to boost the agency’s media buying and planning abilities.

Ogilvy New York promoted group creative director Corinna Falusi to executive creative director, and creative director Michael Paterson to senior partner/GCD.

