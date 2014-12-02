Pooping Pigs Can't Fly On US Airways

A 70-pound pig and its human companion were removed from a US Airways flight last week at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

A woman and her emotional-support pig were asked to get off the DC-bound flight early on Wednesday after passengers reported that the animal began to defecate in the aisle.

According to CNN, the woman and her porcine companion departed the aircraft without incident — allowing the plane full of holiday travellers to make an on-time departure.

Just a plane hog: ‘Emotional support’ pet pig kicked off US Airways flight. http://t.co/TaYF8R7uyp pic.twitter.com/GRUlw7oS6p

— Canberra Times (@canberratimes) December 1, 2014

A passenger told ABC news that he initially thought the the woman was carrying a duffel bag over her should before he realised that was not the case. So what gave it away? The passenger said it was the stench coming from the pig.

In statement to AP, a US Airways spokesperson indicated that emotional-support animals are allowed on flights as long as they do not become disruptive.

According to FAA regulations, emotional support animals are considered service animals like seeing-eye or seizure-alert dogs. However, airlines may require documentation from a medical professional to allow service animals to board — especially if there are no obvious external signs of a disability.

