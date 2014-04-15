US Airways Tweeted A Graphic Pornographic Image And Left It Up For A Long Time

We don’t know where to begin.

So…

This afternoon, US Airways tweeted a reply to a customer.

It was all business as usual, until you look at the attached photo:

We blurred out the photo because it’s not appropriate for work, or anywhere else.

Here is the original VERY NSFW image. Click at your own risk.

The photo shows a completely nude woman on her back with a plane inserted into her vagina.

The tweet was in the US Airways Twitter feed for about an hour.

A spokesperson for US Airways told Business Insider they “had no idea the tweet went out” and that they’re “looking into it.”

They have since tweeted an apology:

