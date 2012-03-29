US Airways Passenger Reportedly Attacks Flight Crew

Photo: Flickr/afagen

A New Jersey woman is facing charges after allegedly attacking crew members on a US Airways flight from North Carolina to Florida, the AP reports. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, hours after a JetBlue flight from New York to Las Vegas had to make an emergency landing following the captain’s mid-air breakdown.



According to an arrest report, the apparently intoxicated passenger, Peggy S. Albedhady-Sanchez, “kicked and spit on the female flight attendant who refused to serve her alcohol,” the AP reports. She also kicked a male flight attendant in the groin before being restrained with hand ties, the AP reported.

An NBC-17 reporter who was in the Ft. Myers terminal when the incident occurred says he saw one female flight attendant with scratch marks and bandages on her arms. Albedhady-Sanchez was removed from the airport by police as she was screaming and crying, NBC-17 News reports.



