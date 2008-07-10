US Airways (LCC) Cuts In-Flight Movies To Save Money, Seats Next

Some cost-cutting moves look so desperate they aren’t worth the few dollars they save.



The airline with the $2 stock price–US Airways (LCC), 52-week high of $36.81–will be dropping in-flight movies (Reuters):

US Airways said Tuesday it would stop offering in-flight movies on domestic flights this fall to cut expenses, citing pressure from rising fuel costs. Although airlines are often prone to copycat moves on pricing and customer services, Hollywood execs in regular contact with airline officials said Wednesday they don’t believe other carriers will follow US Airways’ lead this time.

