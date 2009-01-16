U.S. Airways Crash Rescue Picture: Citizen Journalism, Twitter At Work

Dan Frommer

Janis Krums from Sarasota, Florida posts the first photo of U.S. Airways flight 1549 on Twitter from his iPhone. 30-four minutes after Janis posted his photo, MSNBC interviewed him live on TV as a witness (see video below). News coverage at Google. Live video at Fox News. TV reports suggest that everyone survived the crash.

Here’s the video of Krums talking on MSNBC.

A second photo from Gregory Lam on Flickr:

See Also:

f?id=4970b72a30b7d980006c6501&maxX=120&m

Flight 1549’s Hudson River Splashdown: Bigger Than Anna Nicole Smith! 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.