American-US Airways Merger Won't Affect Your Frequent Flier Miles — For Now

Photo: Chris Sloan/Airchive

This morning, US Airways and American Airlines have announced an $11 billion merger, that has been expected for a long time.AA has posted a big FAQ, which includes a whole section on loyalty programs, elite status, miles, and everything else.



Basically, for now everything remains the same as the companies will be operated separately.

Eventually there will be some combination. (via Jake Sherman)

—————————-

Frequently asked questions for AAdvantage customers

General

Q:How will merging with US Airways impact the AAdvantage program?

A:There is no immediate impact to the AAdvantage program. At this time, American and US Airways will remain separate companies and each company will maintain its current loyalty program — our AAdvantage program and US Airways Dividend Miles.

AAdvantage miles earned by customers are secure and existing miles will continue to be honored. The AAdvantage program, including the elite program and its various facets such as lifetime status, upgrades, and bonus mileage, are intact. In addition, customers can continue to earn miles through existing AAdvantage participating companies and can redeem those miles for the same great awards — flights, upgrades, car rentals and hotels just to name a few.

Q:How will the merger affect American’s relationship with AAdvantage participating companies, oneworld members and other airline partners?

A:At this time, American and US Airways will remain separate companies and each company will maintain its current loyalty program, which means we will maintain our AAdvantage program, other customer service programs, and our current relationships with oneworld and other airline partners.

American remains committed to providing a superior customer experience with a focus on delivering what our customers value most — the newest fleet with our upcoming aircraft deliveries, network strength in the important cities of the world and world-class products, service and technology.

Q:Will American and US Airways combine their loyalty programs into one?

A:Once the merger is complete, the new American will evaluate how best to structure its loyalty program. Ultimately, the combined company is expected to offer members more opportunities to earn and burn miles from an expanded global network of routes and partnerships, unmatched redemption options including flights, hotels, car rentals, vacation packages, one-way awards and lounge memberships, and much more.

At this time, American and US Airways will remain separate companies and each company will maintain its current loyalty program — our AAdvantage program and US Airways Dividend Miles. We expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2013, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions, and will keep you updated throughout the process.

Q:Are you planning to make any changes to the AAdvantage program as a result of the merger?

A:No, we are not planning any changes as a result of our plans to combine with US Airways. At this time, American and US Airways will remain separate companies and each company will maintain its current loyalty program. It’s business as usual as it pertains to American’s AAdvantage program.Q:Will I be able to earn AAdvantage miles on US Airways flights?

A:Not at this time. American and US Airways will remain separate companies and each company will maintain its current loyalty program.

Customers do not earn AAdvantage miles on US Airways today; and there is no immediate impact to the AAdvantage program.

Non-Elites

Q:Are my AAdvantage miles going away?

A:No, AAdvantage miles are secure and existing miles will continue to be honored. In addition, customers can continue to earn miles through existing AAdvantage participating companies and can redeem those miles for the same great awards — flights, upgrades, car rentals and hotels just to name a few.

At this time, American and US Airways will remain separate companies and each company will maintain its current loyalty program — our AAdvantage program and US Airways Dividend Miles.

Q:When the merger is complete, will I lose the AAdvantage miles I have accrued?

A:At this time, American and US Airways will remain separate companies and each company will maintain its current loyalty program. Once the merger is complete, the new American will evaluate how best to structure its loyalty program.

Ultimately, the combined company is expected to offer members more opportunities to earn and burn miles from an expanded global network of routes and partnerships, unmatched redemption options including flights, hotels, car rentals, vacation packages, one-way awards and lounge memberships, and much more. We expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2013, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions, and will keep you updated throughout the process.

Q:Can I continue to use my AAdvantage miles for travel awards, upgrades and Admirals Club® membership?

A:Yes, there is no immediate impact to the AAdvantage program.Q:Can I still accrue miles and redeem mileage awards through oneworld® and American’s frequent flyer air partners?

A:Yes, our partnerships with airlines such as British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines (JAL), LAN, Qantas, Royal Jordanian and S7 Airlines and others remain unchanged.Q:Can I still accrue mileage by using the services of AAdvantage participating companies such as rental car partners and hotel partners?

A:Yes. You will continue to earn miles through existing AAdvantage participating companies and you will be able to redeem those miles for the same great awards — flights, upgrades, car rentals and hotels just to name a few.

Elites

Q:Do the elite qualifying miles and/or elite status I’ve earned this year go away? Does my Lifetime Gold or Lifetime Platinum status go away?

A:No. We will maintain our AAdvantage program. AAdvantage miles are secure and existing miles will continue to be honored. Likewise, elite qualifying miles and your elite status, including lifetime status granted under the Million Miler program are secure and remain intact. In addition, customers can continue to earn miles through existing AAdvantage participating companies and can redeem those miles for the same great awards — flights, upgrades, car rentals and hotels just to name a few.Q:Do earned upgrades or other elite benefits I’ve earned go away?

A:No. There is no immediate impact to the AAdvantage program. The AAdvantage program, including the elite program and its various facets such as lifetime status, upgrades, and bonus mileage, is intact, and AAdvantage elite status members will continue to enjoy unparalleled benefits through one of the largest and most popular loyalty programs in the world.Q:When the merger is complete, will I lose my elite status or AAdvantage miles I have accrued?

A:At this time, American and US Airways will remain separate companies and each company will maintain its current loyalty program. Once the merger is complete, the new American will evaluate how best to structure its loyalty program.

Ultimately, the combined company is expected to offer members more opportunities to earn and burn miles from an expanded global network of routes and partnerships, unmatched redemption options including flights, hotels, car rentals, vacation packages, one-way awards and lounge memberships, and much more. We expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2013, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions, and will keep you updated throughout the process.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.