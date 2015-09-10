US-led airstrikes blew up a stadium filled with ISIS' explosives, weapons, and ammunition

US-led coalition airstrikes against the Islamic State (aka ISIS, ISIL, and Daesh) on Tuesday destroyed a key supply hub near the Iraqi city of Ramadi — a stadium stocked with “homemade explosives, weapons and ammunition as well as VBIED [Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device] components.”

US Central Command said Wednesday that ISIS used the stadium as “a base of operations to control fighters across the Ramadi region, and as a central node for lethal aid funneled down the Euphrates River Valley.”

The coalition statement also claimed the destruction of this stadium will significantly disrupt ISIS’s ability to conduct operations and resupply fighters in Ramadi and throughout Iraq and Syria.

Here’s an aerial view of the strike:

Here is the full video:

