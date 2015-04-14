The Pentagon just released more video of the US pounding ISIS targets in Syria and Iraq

Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has released videos of US airstrikes against ISIS in both Syria and Iraq.

CENTCOM released footage of the targeting and destruction of five different ISIS targets between March 30 and April 8.

The Syria strikes took place near Kobane and ISIS’s de-facto capital in Raqqa, while the Iraqi strikes occurred near Mosul and Tal Afar.

“The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, the region, and the wider international community,” CENTCOM wrote in a media advisory. “The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group’s ability to project terror and conduct operations.”

As of March 12, the US has spent a total of $US1.83 billion in the war against ISIS. This amounts to approximately $US8.5 million a day.

The anti-ISIS coalition has seen some recent success. The group was recently dislodged from Tikrit, the first instance in which ISIS has been kicked out of a populous majority-Sunni city in Iraq. But it’s unclear what the anti-ISIS forces will do next, or if they will attempt to retake Mosul in the coming months.

You can view GIFs of the airstrikes below.

Airstrike against an ISIL checkpoint March 30 near Mosul, Iraq

CENTCOM

Airstrike against an ISIL checkpoint March 30 near Mosul, Iraq

CENTCOM

Airstrike against an ISIL fighting position April 6 near Kobani, Syria

CENTCOM

Airstrike against an ISIL vehicle April 7 near Tal Afar, Iraq

CENTCOM

Airstrike against an ISIL military garrison April 8 near Ar Raqqah, Syria

CENTCOM

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.