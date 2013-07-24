The US Airports With The Cheapest Average Airfares

Flying is expensive, but you could save a lot of money just by booking a flight into an alternate airport.



In Los Angeles? Instead of flying out of LAX (where an average flight costs $465), you may want to book a flight out of Long Beach Airport (LGB), where the average airfare costs just $216.

Cheapflights.com just released their fourth annual Airport Affordability Index, which ranks popular airports with the most affordable round-trip airfares, including tax.

California’s Long Beach Airport (Daugherty Field; LGB) has the cheapest flights, with an average fare of just $216. Last year, LGB came in at the number two spot. South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach Jetport (MYR) jumped to the number two spot (last year it was #42) with an average airfare of $249, and California’s Fresno Air Terminal (FAT) came in at #3 with an average airfare of $270.

At the bottom of the list was Honolulu International Airport (HNL), with an average airfare of $689. Other airports in the bottom 10 were Washington Dulles International (IAD), Miami International (MIA), and New York’s JFK International.

The findings show that geography doesn’t necessarily determine affordability. Instead, alternative airports in close proximity to large cities or outside of major metro areas tended to offer the cheapest flights. But keep in mind that a cheap airfare often means an indirect flight with several layovers.

Here are the top 10 cheapest airports:

Rank Airport Avg. Airfare 2012 Ranking 1 Long Beach (Daugherty Field), CA (LGB) $216 2 2 Myrtle Beach Jetport, SC (MYR) $249 42 3 Fresno Air Terminal, CA (FAT) $270 3 4 Burlington International, VT (BTV) $284 28 5 Metropolitan Oakland International, CA (OAK) $287 8 6 La Guardia, NY (LGA) $290 23 7 Harrisburg International, PA (MDT) $291 4 8 White Plains, NY (HPN) $295 7 9 Bob Hope Airport, CA (BUR) $297 1 10 Akron-Canton Regional, OH (CAK) $303 11

And here are the 10 most expensive airports:

Rank Airport Avg Airfare 2012 Ranking 92 Albuquerque International, NM (ABQ) $559 40 93 Newark International, NJ (EWR) $566 68 94 Charlotte/Douglas International, NC (CLT) $571 48 95 John F. Kennedy International, NY (JFK) $580 97 96 Standiford Field, KY (SDF) $587 54 97 Salt Lake City International, UT (SLC) $589 84 98 Southwest Florida International, FL (RSW) $603 47 99 Miami International, FL (MIA) $618 78 100 Washington Dulles International (IAD) $652 95 101 Honolulu International, HI (HNL) $689 100

