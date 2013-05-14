US Airman Body Slams People In The Ring During His Off Time

It’s like a real-life super hero story.
Tech Sgt. Anthony Valentin is a combat operations controller by day, and a fierce wrestler by night.
He tells Airman Magazine that he always wanted to be like G.I. Joe as a kid in Brooklyn. Then he saw World Wrestling Federation’s Ultimate Warrior tear across his TV screen and was changed forever.
“I saw the way the crowd reacted, the attention he (received) and any little thing he did everyone watched him. That’s when I knew I wanted to be a wrestler.”
As a wrestler, grooming standards are even more pronounced than the military. Valentin had to do what some would consider the more feminine practices.
There is an element of team work in the ring, good or bad, wrestlers have to watch out for each other.
He still has an obligation to the Air Force, which makes stretching all that much more important. Valentin cannot afford an injury.
Like any set of dual endeavours, Valentin says that getting better at one, makes him better at the other.
Valentin should be an inspiration to all, regardless. After all, who gets to live two dreams at once?
