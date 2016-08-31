The best US airlines for food, according to travellers

Delta Air LinesYes, some plane food is actually edible.
Domestic airlines are known for a lot of things, but good food is not one of them.
However, Travel + Leisure questioned thousands of experienced travellers for its World’s Best Awards for 2016, and came up with a list of five domestic airlines whose meals don’t include unrecognizable mush and sad sandwiches.
Along with hotels, islands, and airlines, Travel + Leisure ranked the five best domestic airlines for food.
Here they are:
5. Sun Country Airlines
4. Alaska Airlines
3. JetBlue Airways
2. Hawaiian Airlines
1. Virgin America
