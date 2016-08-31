The best US airlines for food, according to travellers

Delta Air Lines Yes, some plane food is actually edible.

Domestic airlines are known for a lot of things, but good food is not one of them.

However, Travel + Leisure questioned thousands of experienced travellers for its World’s Best Awards for 2016, and came up with a list of five domestic airlines whose meals don’t include unrecognizable mush and sad sandwiches.

Along with hotels, islands, and airlines, Travel + Leisure ranked the five best domestic airlines for food.

Here they are:

5. Sun Country Airlines

Facebook/Sun Country Air

4. Alaska Airlines

3. JetBlue Airways

Flickr/Jun Seita

2. Hawaiian Airlines

1. Virgin America

