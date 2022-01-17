10 major airlines have signed a letter warning of massive flight disruptions and supply-chain chaos as AT&T and Verizon plan to roll out 5G services

AT&T and Verizon’s 5G service deployment is facing pushback from airlines due to safety concerns. Shutterstock.com

AT&T and Verizon’s 5G deployment has been met with strong pushback from the aviation industry.

Airlines say 5G services could disrupt multiple systems in widebody aircraft.

They are warning of massive flight disruptions and plane groundings.

Major US air carriers are warning of massive flight disruptions as AT&T and Verizon plan to roll out new 5G service on Wednesday.

In a letter dated January 17, the airlines said 5G services could disrupt multiple systems in widebody aircraft, cause “chaos” for flights in the country, and “potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas.” Insider obtained a copy of the letter, which was signed by the CEOs of 10 major carriers including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, FedEx Express, United Airlines, and UPS Airlines.

“Every one of the passenger and cargo carriers will be struggling to get people, shipments, planes and crews where they need to be,” read the letter.

“To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt,” the letter continued.

The letter, organized by trade organization Airlines for America, was addressed to White House National Economic Council director Brian Deese, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson, and Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

As outlined in the letter, the airlines are requesting that 5G not be implemented within two miles of key US airport runways. They are also calling for “immediate intervention” to avoid disruption to passengers, shippers, and the supply chain.

The White House, Department of Transport, and the FCC did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment. Airlines for America declined to comment. The FAA told Insider it will work with the aviation industry and wireless companies to limit 5G-related flight delays and cancellations.

AT&T and Verizon originally planned to bring networks online in November but postponed their 5G service rollout twice due to safety concerns. One key issue raised by airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and aviation trade organizations is the question of how 5G signals could interfere with safety equipment. Earlier this month, the FAA and telcos agreed to delay deployment until January 19 to give officials time to work through concerns.

But on Monday, several airlines were considering canceling some of the international flights scheduled to arrive in the US on Wednesday, Reuters reported. And on Sunday, the CEOs of several major airlines and Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun held a call with Buttigieg and Dickson to warn of massive issues with the rollout, Reuters reported, citing officials.

Boeing told Insider the transportation industry is “preparing for some service disruption.”

AT&T declined to comment. Verizon did not immediately respond to Insider’s request of comment; it declined comment to Reuters.