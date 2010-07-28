With Iran And Afghanistan Heating Up, Here Are The Threats The U.S. Air Force Is Really Worried About

Right now, Iran is posturing after the EU and U.S. just initiated a new batch of sanctions against the country. They are targeting the weak links of the Iran 6, and claiming that the U.S. is planning an attack on two Middle East countries.



All the while the U.S. military just conducted exercises with their South Korean partner this weekend, after an alleged North Korean attack on the South Korean military vessel, the Chenoan.

And new leaks have left the effectiveness of the U.S. war effort in Afghanistan in doubt.

But what threats is the U.S. Air Force really focused on?

The U.S. Air Force prepared a threat guide to the top worries world wide in 2009, according to a leaked presentation at Public Intelligence. That purported USAF guide provides an excellent view into what the U.S. military may be preparing for.

