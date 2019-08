US aircraft carriers are multi-billion dollar machines that house thousands of servicemembers at any given time. This is why they are a force to be reckoned with on a global scale.

Produced by Eames Yates. Original reporting by Jeremy Bender.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.